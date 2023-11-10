Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Back Page

RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Staff Correspondent

RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur

RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur

Garment factory workers in Gazipur have once again launched protests  on Thursday rejecting the minimum wage set by the wage board, triggering clashes with police on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway. The last few days' of protests forced the authorities to close around 50 factories in Gazipur's Konabari, Jaroon, Chandana and Bhogra areas.

Meanwhile, around 700 to 800 people gathered in front of Danish and Ima factory in Kashimpur Ward 5 of Surabari in the city around 9:30am. Police fired teargas shells and dispersed the protesters, the witnesses and workers claimed.

AKM Ashraf Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Basan Police Station in Gazipur, said like other days, the workers started protesting in Kashimpur area of Naozor demanding an increase in salary. Police reached the spot and brought the protesters under control, the OC said.

According to the eyewitnesses, employees of some garment factories started protest in Konabari's Naozor area around 10:00am setting fire to tyres, wooden benches and papers. Some factories were declared closed following the protest. A chase and counter-chase took place between the workers and police members as the law enforcers tried to evict them from the road.

Law enforcement agencies using hand mike requested the workers to go home peacefully, and not engage in any criminal offences. Superintendent of Gazipur Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam said, "Some factory workers tried to take to the streets. They are being removed from the road. The law enforcement agencies are on alert to keep the situation stable."

On Thursday, the disgruntled workers began demonstrating in the Naozor and Chandana areas of Gazipur city, blocking the highway with wood and tree stumps. Subsequently, the police deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and restore order. Wednesday's protests resulted in clashes with the police, leading to injuries and the death of a female worker. Another worker is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Imran Ahmed, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said that the protests in a factory in the Chandana area had been effectively controlled. However, workers from nearby factories vandalised the Naozor area, setting fire to logs and tyres on the road.

"Neither the authorities nor the workers wish to escalate the situation. Efforts are being made to redirect the agitating workers away from the highway," said Superintendent Sarwar Alam of Gazipur Industrial Area Police-2.  A total of 44 platoons of BGB have been deployed to ensure security of the garment workers.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD youth shot dead by BSF along Godagari border
BNP blockade call ignored in Sylhet
Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Watch’ fetches $139m at auction
US Deptt of Labour condemns violent crackdown against trade unionists in BD
EU parliament lauds BD’s economic growth
Turkey promises continued humanitarian assistance
BD, Jordan stress importance of concluding pending ties
RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft