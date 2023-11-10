RMG workers reject wage set by govt, agitate for Tk 23,000 in Gazipur

Garment factory workers in Gazipur have once again launched protests on Thursday rejecting the minimum wage set by the wage board, triggering clashes with police on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway. The last few days' of protests forced the authorities to close around 50 factories in Gazipur's Konabari, Jaroon, Chandana and Bhogra areas.Meanwhile, around 700 to 800 people gathered in front of Danish and Ima factory in Kashimpur Ward 5 of Surabari in the city around 9:30am. Police fired teargas shells and dispersed the protesters, the witnesses and workers claimed.AKM Ashraf Uddin, Officer-in-Charge of Basan Police Station in Gazipur, said like other days, the workers started protesting in Kashimpur area of Naozor demanding an increase in salary. Police reached the spot and brought the protesters under control, the OC said.According to the eyewitnesses, employees of some garment factories started protest in Konabari's Naozor area around 10:00am setting fire to tyres, wooden benches and papers. Some factories were declared closed following the protest. A chase and counter-chase took place between the workers and police members as the law enforcers tried to evict them from the road.Law enforcement agencies using hand mike requested the workers to go home peacefully, and not engage in any criminal offences. Superintendent of Gazipur Police Kazi Shafiqul Alam said, "Some factory workers tried to take to the streets. They are being removed from the road. The law enforcement agencies are on alert to keep the situation stable."On Thursday, the disgruntled workers began demonstrating in the Naozor and Chandana areas of Gazipur city, blocking the highway with wood and tree stumps. Subsequently, the police deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters and restore order. Wednesday's protests resulted in clashes with the police, leading to injuries and the death of a female worker. Another worker is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.Imran Ahmed, additional superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said that the protests in a factory in the Chandana area had been effectively controlled. However, workers from nearby factories vandalised the Naozor area, setting fire to logs and tyres on the road."Neither the authorities nor the workers wish to escalate the situation. Efforts are being made to redirect the agitating workers away from the highway," said Superintendent Sarwar Alam of Gazipur Industrial Area Police-2. A total of 44 platoons of BGB have been deployed to ensure security of the garment workers.