Home Back Page

Blockade called by BNP ends

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent


On the last day of 48-hour road-rail-waterways blockade called by BNP and like-minded political parties, 19 vehicles were set on fire in different districts around the country including Dhaka.
   
At least seven fire incidents were reported around the country four in the capital, one each at  Siddique Bazar , Hazaribagh, Mirpur, Baridhara and Postogola.
Other fire incidents were reported, on each from  Sripur, Noakhali and Bogura.

Unidentified people on Thursday night set a bus on fire at Matuail under  Jatrabari police station in the capital.  From Matuail, arson was reported at around 6:43 pm, said Talha Bin Zashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Two firefighting units from Postogola Fire Station rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

BNP leaders and activists held a rally in support of the blockade on different roads of Bogura, Khagrachhari, Cumilla, Rajshahi and other districts.

In last two days,seven vehicles were burnt in Hazaribagh, Tantibazar, Kakli, Mirpur, Dhanmondi, Postogola and Baridhara of Dhaka, three in Gazipur, one in Khagrachari, one in Rajshahi, two in Barishal, one in Noakhali. In those districts miscreants lighted fire in 10 buses, four covered vans, two auto rickshaw and three trucks were set on fire. Two vehicles were set on fire in Bogura's Shibganj upazila and in Borguna's Amtali upazila.

Two units of Shibganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A passenger bus was set ablaze around 9:22 p.m. in Borguna's Amtali upazila. Two units of Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Several other incidents of arson-related violence were reported from various locations in Dhaka and across the country since Wednesday evening.

In Feni, the leaders and activists of BNP and other parties held a protest rally at Mohipal on  Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and at Daudpur area of the city. Pickets vandalised a passenger bus and two trucks in Rajshahi.




