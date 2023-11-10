Video
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Back Page

Threat to beat Haas deeply unhelpful: State Deptt

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Diplomatic Correspondent

Principal Deputy spokesperson of the state department, Vedant Patel has termed the threat to beat the US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas 'deeply unhelpful'.

He made the remark while answering a query from a journalist in a regular briefing on Wednesday.

Vedant Patel said the security and safety of diplomats is very important. Terming the threat 'violent rhetoric', he said the host countries will ensure security of US diplomats in line with Vienna Convention and diplomatic convention.

Citing the threat of the local leader against Peter Haas for his outspoken activities for a free and fair election in Bangladesh, a Bangladeshi journalist asked how the US views its security of diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

Chattogram's Banshkhali upazila's Chambol union chairman and Union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury on Monday threatened to beat US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas. He broadcasted this statement live on his Facebook.

When asked that the government has arrested over 8,000 opposition leaders and activists ahead of the national election and heading towards an one sided election like in 2014 and 2018, the US official said the US does not support any political party in Bangladesh. But the US has engaged and will continue to engage with the government, the opposition parties, the civil society and stakeholders so that the elections are carried out in a free and fair manner.




