Rosatom to host ‘Global Atomic Quiz’ today

PABNA, Nov 9: In observance of World Science Day Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom will host their regular annual international event Global Atomic Quiz 2023 on Friday, the quiz programme will be conducted in 13 languages including Bangla.Other languages are: Russian, English, Armenian, Hungarian, Spanish, Kazakh, Portuguese, Turkish, Uzbek, Arabic, and Africans. For the first time, several questions are generated with the help of neural networks.Participants will have a chance to not only win unique prizes but also to challenge artificial intelligence (AI).The quiz will be held mainly online. However, in-person events will be organized in different cities around the world. In Bangladesh physical events will be organized at 'Energy of The Future' centre at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheater, Dhaka and 'Public Information Centre on Nuclear', Ishwardi Municipality.To participate in this international initiative, it is necessary to visit the project's website (quiz.atomforyou.com) on November 10. Participants will have 24 hours to answer 20 questions on different topics and of varying difficulty.All participants of the Global Atomic Quiz 2023 will receive a digital certificate. Besides, 100 winners with the best results will get unique prizes: an original sweatshirt with custom atomic patches and a spacious tote bag with an atomic print. The list of winners will be published on the project's website by November 17, 2023.