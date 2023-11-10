Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home City News

Two arrested, 6 cars seized over racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Police have arrested two people and seized six cars over racing through the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram.

The owners of two other cars had secured bail after surrendering to the court earlier.

Another owner is in Nepal, according to Shakila Soltana, a deputy commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Thursday, she said police launched a hunt for the cars and their drivers with information from the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, but it was difficult to identify them after the change of ownership.

Zahir Hossain, chief of Karnaphuli Police Station, said a police investigation found nine cars took part in the race on the night of Oct 29, a day after its inauguration. A video of the incident went viral on social media.
    �bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Rosatom to host ‘Global Atomic Quiz’ today
Two arrested, 6 cars seized over racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel
Plans are underway to revamp nursing edn system: Zahid
JU BCL protest BNP-led blockade
13 BCL men hurt at Bogura Azizul Haque College
HC asks police to locate, produce BNP leader Habib
DU White Panel demands release of Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul, others
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft