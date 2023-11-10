Plans are underway to revamp nursing edn system: Zahid

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the Nursing Teacher Training Centre (NTTC) at the College of Nursing, Mohakhali in Dhaka.Under the project 'The ProNurse Project', coordinated by Cowater International with support from the Government of Canada, the NTTC is being established in the country for enhancing the skill of the nursing teachers.Marking the foundation stone laying ceremony, a programme was organized at College of Nursing campus in Mohakhali.Nursing and Midwifery Department Director General Maqsura Noor ndc, also an additional secretary, presided over the function while Azizur Rahman, Secretary of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Chargé d' affaires of Canadian High Commission in Bangladesh Debra Boyce and Directors from Director General of Health Services, Directorate General of Medical Education were also present as guests on the occasion.Project Director of ProNurse Project Dr Lubana Ahmed presented the implementation plan of NTTC implementation strategy.Among others, Nilufar Nazneen, Additional Secretary of MoHFW, officials of the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery, members of various donor groups, and various nursing officers of Dhaka were also present on the occasion.Health Minister Zahid Maleque praised the idea to establish a Nursing Teacher Training Center (NTTC) to strengthen nursing education in the country.He stated that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dream was to reach the masses. Between 2009 and 2022, the health ministry led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appointed 33,749 new nurses in hospitals across the country, advancing the health sector significantly.He also said that plans are underway to revamp the nursing education system. The NTTC will play a worthy role in strengthening nursing education. In April 2018, the National Task Force (NTF) for Future of Nursing recommended the creation of an NTTC.He also thanked the Canadian government and called for more such projects to be taken in the future.