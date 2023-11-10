Video
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:03 PM
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home City News

JU BCL protest BNP-led blockade

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
JU Correspondent

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of Jahangirnagar University Unit protested on Thursday against the BNP-Jamaat nationwide hartal, blockade including attacks at various places, torching of buses and anarchies across the country.

Leaders and activists of JU unit Chhatra League brought out a protest procession at around 3.00pm from the university's main entrance and ended at Chowrangi yard through a short rally.

Addressing the rally, JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Shohel said, "People of the country turn away from the BNP. Ordinary students have not supported the blockade programme which was called by the BNP. We want to warn Chhatra Dal that not a single chance will be given to you for implementing your agenda in the university."

"The upcoming national elections will be held under the incumbent government. Nobody can confront it," he added.




« PreviousNext »

