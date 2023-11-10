13 BCL men hurt at Bogura Azizul Haque College

BOGURA, Nov 9: At least 13 leaders and activist of ruling Awami League's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) were injured in a factional clash during a rally protesting opposition-enforced blockade at Government Azizul Haque College in Bogura on Thursday.Witnesses said a group of BCL activists led by its district unit president Sajeeb Saha brought out a procession in protest against the countrywide blockade enforced by BNP-Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties, on the college campus around 11 am.After the procession, when the BCL men were holding a rally at Bouttala on the campus while another faction led by district unit joint general secretary Mahfuzar Rahman swooped on them.The supporters of the president Sajeeb also attacked the opponents with locally-made weapons triggering a clash that left at least 13 BCL men including Sajeeb and Mahfuzar injured.Though police personnel were present on the campus, they allegedly did not take any measures to bring the situation under control.Sajeeb Saha alleged that a 'so-called' BCL faction swooped on them when they were holding a rally on the campus."We were compelled to resist them as I was stabbed by them," he claimed. �UNB