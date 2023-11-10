HC asks police to locate, produce BNP leader Habib

The High Court (HC) issued an order on Wednesday instructing the relevant authorities, including the inspector general of police (IGP), to present BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib on December 7 in connection with a contempt of court rule against him.The HC bench, presided over by Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil, issued this order and also set December 7 as the date for further orders on the matter.Earlier on the same day, Deputy Attorney General Mynul informed the HC bench that the law enforcement authorities were unaware of Habibur's whereabouts.