DU White Panel demands release of Khaleda Zia, Fakhrul, others

BNP-backed teachers' association at Dhaka University, the White Panel on Thursday held a human chain demanding immediate release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, BNP General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other political leaders and activists.
Beside, they demanded a stop of mass arrest and formation of a neutral and caretaker government to hold the next national election.
They organised the programme at the base of Aparajeya Bangla at 11:30am on the campus.
