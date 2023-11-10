Video
Home Editorial

Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

The recent spate of bus burnings in Banani and Jigatala, two areas in the capital, which have occurred amid the countrywide 48-hour blockade enforced by the BNP and like-minded opposition parties. Such incidents are not only a threat to public safety but also disrupt the normal lives of citizens.

The incidents, which took place on Wednesday, are alarming. A group of miscreants set fire to an Akash Paribahan bus in front of Kakoli Police outpost in Banani and torched a bus of Ramjan Paribahan at Jigatala bus stand. These acts of vandalism not only endanger the lives of innocent citizens but also inflict substantial financial losses on the transportation industry.

It is reassuring to hear that no casualties were reported in these incidents, and the prompt response of the firefighting units from Kurmitola Fire Station in extinguishing the blazes is commendable. The police's detention of two individuals in Jigatala for their involvement in the arson attack is a positive step toward maintaining law and order.

In times like these, it is crucial that the government, opposition parties, and citizens work together to find peaceful and constructive ways to address their concerns and contribute to the betterment of our society.

Delowar Hossain
Jigatala, Dhaka



