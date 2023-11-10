Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Op-Ed

Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Anika Fatima

Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads

Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads

In the heart of Bangladesh, where the seams of global fashion are meticulously stitched together, a pivotal development has cast a shadow of concern over the bustling garment industry. The government of Bangladesh has sanctioned a substantial 60% hike in the minimum wage for the country's garment industry workers, a move that undeniably addresses the pressing need to alleviate the escalating cost of living in this burgeoning South Asian nation. This progressive wage increase, while undeniably a significant stride toward uplifting the lives of workers, has kindled a larger debate surrounding the industry's sustainability, as well as the willingness of fashion conglomerates to shoulder this newfound burden.

The timing of this wage increase is far from opportune. The fashion industry currently faces an array of challenges, including bloated inventories and a global economy that's losing steam, contributing to a daunting 14% drop in Bangladesh's garment exports. This industry not only drives nearly 16% of Bangladesh's GDP but also propels over $40 billion annually in export revenue. Thus, this wage hike comes at a time when the industry is under strain from various external pressures.

On one end of this intricate equation, the wage hike embodies a legitimate demand, heralding the necessity for equitable compensation and improved living standards for the industrious individuals who labor behind the scenes, shaping the garments that drape us daily. These workers form the bedrock of an industry that leans heavily on their dedication and craftsmanship. They rightly deserve a substantial share of the prosperity generated by the global fashion trade.

Conversely, the owners of the factories are apprehensive about the viability of their businesses. The hike in labour costs, estimated to add 5-6% to their overall expenses, is set to exert pressure on profitability, particularly during a time of industry-wide deceleration. It is not surprising that these factory owners have turned to their clients, including mammoth fashion conglomerates like H&M, beseeching their support in dispersing the financial onus.

To their credit, some fashion brands have recognized their share of the responsibility in this matter. Several prominent brands, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, Gap, Hugo Boss, Levi Strauss, Lululemon, Puma, PVH, and Under Armour, have expressed their commitment to adopting responsible purchasing practices and facilitating higher wages. Nevertheless, the extent to which these brands are willing to contribute to covering the increased labour costs remains an enigma.

Balancing these competing interests calls for a concerted effort. The government of Bangladesh, factory owners, and fashion brands must engage in a harmonious partnership to chart a path forward that benefits all stakeholders. This solution must uphold the rights and livelihoods of workers while also safeguarding the industry's sustainability and competitiveness.

Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads

Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads

The Bangladesh garment industry finds itself at a crossroads. As the world's second-largest clothing exporter, trailing only China, it plays an indispensable role in the global fashion supply chain. The vitality of this industry is not solely the concern of factory owners and workers; it resonates globally, shaping the world's fashion landscape.

By addressing the wage hike dilemma in a collaborative and conscientious manner, we can ensure the continued growth and prosperity of this indispensable sector. In doing so, we uphold principles of fairness, social responsibility, and economic sustainability. The world is indeed watching, and the choices we make today will sculpt the future of the fashion industry in Bangladesh and reverberate throughout the global fashion landscape. This is our moment to affirm our commitment to the welfare of workers and the flourishing of the industry that adorns us all.

The writer is Editorial Assistant, The Daily Observer




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh garment industry navigates wage hike crossroads
The looming threat of AI cybercrime  
Explore Ayurveda potentials to upgrade health sector
Navigating dilemmas: Citizens’ trust vs international support
The digital metamorphosis of education
Gaza: Are there any winners?
Loan defaulters must be brought to book
Negligence, oversights blamed for recurring train accidents


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft