The looming threat of AI cybercrime

The looming threat of AI cybercrime

The rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has opened up new frontiers in various fields, but it has also ushered in an era of unprecedented cyber threats. The prospect of AI cybercrime, if left unchecked, presents a grave danger not only to individuals but to the very existence of humanity. AI-driven cybercrime has the potential to undermine the fundamental pillars of our interconnected world.The menace of cyberbullying is on the rise due to technological advancements. Some individuals, commonly referred to as "trolls" on social media, are now using AI-powered tools to disseminate hurtful comments and target vulnerable individuals more easily.AI technologies have facilitated the targeting of vulnerable individuals by social media trolls and the dissemination of false information. Deepfake technology, for instance, is one AI-powered tool used for cyberbullying. It enables trolls to create deceptive videos or photos that are challenging to detect, thus enabling the effortless spread of false information or damage to someone's reputation. Additionally, hateful remarks are being transmitted through chatbots on social media platforms.In Bangladesh, victims of cyberbullying have legal remedies available. The Digital Security Act of 2018 allows anyone who has been a victim of cyberbullying to contact the police and file a criminal complaint. Moreover, Article 33(b) of the constitution guarantees everyone the right to privacy, and Article 102(1) of the constitution permits anyone to initiate a case in the High Court Division if this right is violated.However, despite the existence of anti-cyberbullying laws in Bangladesh, there are still challenges in effectively addressing and preventing this issue. Many cyberbullying cases present difficulties when pursuing legal action. Regrettably, victims often endure a barrage of hate comments and harassment, while the legal process itself can be time-consuming, leaving individuals feeling overwhelmed and powerless.In a recent study, a major global mobile phone company found that 49% of Bangladeshi schoolchildren had experienced some form of cyberbullying, indicating that young people are increasingly vulnerable to this type of harassment.Furthermore, a press conference held at Dhaka Reporters Unity revealed that in 2022, 52.21% of all recorded online offenses were related to cyberbullying. These cases involved pornographic content, lewd communications, and offensive social media posts.While cyberbullying has been a longstanding concern, the advent of AI exacerbates the issue. An alarming incident recently shocked the online community when a young girl became the victim of a malicious act that manipulated her image into a nude video, leading to a deluge of harassment, blame, and hateful comments on various social platforms. This incident underscores the urgent need to address the growing menace of AI-driven online harassment in our society.Moreover, as AI technology continues to advance rapidly, we are approaching a precipice where the threat of unrestrained online harassment becomes all too real. The ease of creating deepfakes and deceptive content poses a serious threat to personal privacy, one's reputation, and mental well-being. To avert this impending disaster, we must acknowledge the issue and address it with determination before it inflicts irreparable harm on many lives.Cyberbullying has always been a major concern, and we must exercise caution in granting AI more power that could exacerbate the situation. Taking proactive steps now is crucial to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.To tackle this issue, it is imperative that the government and relevant agencies prioritize cyberbullying cases, allocate sufficient funds, provide specialized training to law enforcement personnel, and raise public awareness through campaigns and educational initiatives. Furthermore, collaboration among government agencies, schools, organizations, and online platforms can contribute to creating a safer digital environment for all.By implementing comprehensive measures and fostering a culture of online respect and accountability, we can mitigate the impact of cyberbullying and protect individuals from its destructive effects. Those who engage in teasing, mockery, or the sharing of someone's explicit content should be held accountable for their actions under the law. It is high time to put an end to such behaviour.Lastly, the hypothetical scenario illustrates how AI-driven cybercrime, even on a local level in Bangladesh, could have far-reaching consequences, including the potential for societal chaos and, in an extreme case, an existential threat to humanity. To prevent such dire outcomes, it's crucial to emphasize the need for responsible AI use, cybersecurity measures, and international collaboration to address AI cyber threats, ensuring that AI serves as a tool for progress rather than a catalyst for destruction.The writer is a student, Department of CSE, East West University