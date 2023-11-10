Explore Ayurveda potentials to upgrade health sector

Ayurveda Day will be celebrated internationally in about 100 countries on November 10 this year. The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) of India has taken the initiative of organizing the event globally with the support of its all the ministries.The day is aimed at generating awareness among people about health issues as well as the potential role of Ayurveda in their prevention and treatment.This celebration is poised to take centre stage in nearly 100 countries around the globe.Currently, over 30 countries recognise Ayurveda as a traditional system of medicine. The celebration of Ayurveda Day is part of the Indian government's plan to extend its reach to more corners of the world and provide recognition to this alternative medicine system.It is celebrated to promote and globalise Ayurveda as one of the most ancient and holistic approaches to medicine globally. The Day is an opportunity to learn more about Ayurveda and its benefits and to promote its use as a complementary and alternative medicine system.The theme of the 8th Ayurveda Day celebration this year is "Ayurveda for One Health" with the tagline "Ayurveda for everyone on every day'.The Ministry of Ayush of India aims to explore the potentials of Ayurveda in promoting the well-being of not only humans, but also the environment, plants, and animals.The Day was first celebrated in India on October 28, 2016 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti, which is the birthday of Dhanvantari, the Hindu god of medicine. The Indian Ministry of AYUSH chose Dhanwantari Jayanti to celebrate Ayurveda Day as this day marks the birth anniversary of the god of Ayurveda.On the occasion, the Indian Ministry of AYUSH will organize various events such as free health camps, seminars, and exhibitions. The Ministry also encourages people to learn more about Ayurveda and its practices on this day.The Day is an important occasion to raise awareness about the value of Ayurveda in improving health and daily life.Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that has been practised for centuries in India. Ayurveda is a traditional system of medicine that originated in India over 5,000 years ago. It is based on the belief that the human body is a microcosm of the universe and that health is achieved when the body is in balance with nature.Ayurveda uses a variety of therapies to promote health and well-being, including herbal medicine, massage, yoga, and diet. Ayurveda is a holistic approach to health that takes into account the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of well-being.The human body is made up of three doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. Each dosha is associated with a different set of physical and emotional characteristics. Health is achieved when the doshas are in balance. The disease is caused by an imbalance of the doshas. Ayurveda treatments are designed to restore balance to the doshas and promote health and well-being.Ayurveda can be used to treat a wide range of conditions, including digestive problems, respiratory problems, skin problems, mental health problems, chronic diseases.Ayurveda has long been recognised as one of the most ancient and well-documented systems of medicine and is equally relevant today. Whether it is treating a healthy individual or one who is sick, it offers a distinctive holistic approach. Prevention of disease and promotion of health is the main aim of Ayurveda.At the moment, Bangladesh is facing a number of problems in its health sector. The number of onrush of people seeking treatment abroad is increasing day by day. Those affected by diseases are being deprived of getting proper medical facilities in the country for various reasons. It is better if the improved system of treatment is available in the country.Bangladesh is now working for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. If we want to achieve the goals in our health sector by the time, we have to invest more in the sector. If not done so, it will spell a catastrophic situation for us.We have to take steps for ensuring Universal Health Coverage (UHC). UHC means everyone can access quality health services without financial hardship. It is an inherently political goal rooted in the human right to health.The World Health Organization's constitution affirms that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is a fundamental human right.In my opinion, traditional system of medicines such Unani and Ayurveda can play an important role in ensuring healthcare of all in the country.Diversity, flexibility, easy accessibility, broad continuing acceptance in developing countries and increasing popularity in developed countries, relative low cost, low levels of technological input, relative low side effects and growing economic importance are some of the positive features of traditional medicines (WHO 2002).In this context, there is a critical need to mainstream traditional medicine into Bangladesh's public healthcare to achieve the objectives of improved access to healthcare facilities.In recent years, the global UHC movement has gained momentum, with the World Health Assembly and the United Nations General Assembly calling on countries to "urgently and significantly scale up efforts to accelerate the transition towards universal access to affordable and quality health care services."To overcome the challenges in our health sector, a multi-sectoral holistic approach can be one of the important strategies. We have to take steps for utilizing traditional medicines such as Ayurveda and Unani for the UHC. Because, it is cost-effective and can be easily available in our country.Even western scientists are giving increasing attention to traditional medicines. The ancient system has gained new dimension with standardized forms of formulations and adoption of modern manufacturing methods.As we have scarcity of manpower in our health sector, we can use personnel from the traditional sector. It is time to recognize the natural system of medicine and utilize its workforce.If necessary steps are taken for recognition and improvement of the traditional system, there would be development in our health sector. Sri Lanka, India and China derived benefits by utilizing the potentials of this system.If all concerned come forward and play their due role, then the traditional medicines can play a significant role in developing our health sector.The author is Founder President of Ayurved & Naturopathy Association of Bangladesh (AYNS) and former Executive Director of Public Health Foundation, Bangladesh