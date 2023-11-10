Navigating dilemmas: Citizens’ trust vs international support

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders are in a difficult position due to the tense and unpredictable political climate. Their ongoing movement, once propelled by optimism and aspiration, now appears to be sputtering. The BNP leadership struggles with an increasing sense of hopelessness as their movements fail to produce the expected results. In an effort to keep their followers enthused and involved, the party's leadership has resorted to presenting provocative speeches despite the apparent doom that has settled over the party.This apparent contradiction in BNP strategy begs the question of how genuine and successful their campaign really is. Those at the top of the party recognize that things aren't going in the right direction, and it's causing some of them to feel hopeless. Conversely, the leadership's resolve to keep their base enthused through furious speeches demonstrates a persistent resolve to continue despite setbacks.The bigger picture of this movement, which is commonly referred to as "Mahasambesh (Grand Rally)," displays a stark reality: the participation and passion of the general population are noticeably lacking. Citizens, who are the driving force behind any political movement, don't care about the BNP's grand assembly or other policies. The general population is becoming increasingly wary rather than supportive. They are concerned that the BNP's efforts will lead to political unrest and instability in the country.The BNP confronts significant difficulties, and the lack of public participation is a key symptom. The ability to rally the public and gain widespread support is crucial for political movements to achieve lasting success. For political parties to make real change, they need the backing of the people; hence, the distance between the party and the populace is a significant roadblock.The public's dissatisfaction with the BNP movement stems from several different factors. It stems from a general aversion to the party and apprehension that its policies could spark more significant political strife. People are reluctant to support the BNP's program because they no longer have faith in the party's ability to secure a better future for them, a belief that has been eroded by both recent events and historical precedent.The BNP's strategy is shifting towards an unexpected ally, Peter Haas. Many believe the party has lost all credibility politically because of its newfound reliance on foreign support, especially from the United States. This unconventional strategy makes one wonder how confident the BNP can effect change at home.Dependence on outside help has both positive and negative aspects. It could be a saving grace for a political party in trouble, but it also raises questions about how independent that party is from foreign interests in domestic politics. How the foreign community and the BNP's core supporters will react to this change in tactics is still being determined.Because of the intricate nature of Bangladeshi politics, the BNP is currently in a difficult position. The country has a long history of political unrest, with protests, strikes, and even bloodshed, sometimes accompanying leadership changes. In this climate, political groups always seek an edge to further their goals.The history of the BNP is plagued with phases of success and failure. Since its inception in the late 1980s, the party has held positions of power, opposition, and temporary triumph. The BNP has new difficulties in the current political climate. The party needs help gaining popularity and rallying voters.The top leaders of the BNP are well aware of the difficulty of their task. The party's higher echelons are depressed because they realize that the current movement is failing. It remains to be seen how they will steer through the choppy waters of Bangladeshi politics after realizing a course correction is necessary.The party's dedication to its mission is demonstrated by its reliance on controversial speeches to energize its activists. BNP leaders' angry rhetoric is meant to be a rallying cry but also highlights the party's difficulty in winning over the population. It's a tricky balancing act because the BNP must excite its core supporters while appealing to new voters.The BNP's October 28 Mahasambesh aims to demonstrate the party's power and mobilize its supporters. But the general public's disinterest should be of concern. Successful political meetings often attract people from all walks of life to achieve their goals. Without this widespread backing, the BNP's capacity to bring about significant reform is called into question.The public's widespread concern is understandable. Citizens are understandably wary of developments that could further inflame the country's political bloodshed and instability history. The task of the BNP is to address these worries and show support for democratic reform through peaceful means.The BNP's desperation in the face of political opposition is reflected in the party's decision to seek aid from Peter Haas and the United States. It's a break from the norm for political parties, which typically focus on building support at home and inside their alliances. This development prompts severe inquiries into the nature and extent of outside participation in Bangladesh's politics.The BNP faces an uncertain future as it navigates these challenging waters. The party's future depends on its capacity to adjust to new conditions and win back the voters' support. The current movement is characterised by despair among the BNP's leadership, a lack of widespread interest and engagement, and a startling pivot toward international backing. These changes illustrate the difficulties and complexities of Bangladesh's political system. The future of the BNP movement is unclear, but it will be heavily influenced by the party's capacity to build bridges with the people and successfully negotiate domestic and international politics.The writer is a Professor in the Department of Public Administration at the University of Rajshahi