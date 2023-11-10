Rosatom’s ‘Global Atomic Quiz’ today

PABNA, Nov 9: In observance of World Science Day, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom will host their regular annual international event Global Atomic Quiz 2023 tomorrow (November 10).This year, the quiz programme will be conducted in 13 languages including Bangla. Other languages are: Russian, English, Armenian, Hungarian, Spanish, Kazakh, Portuguese, Turkish, Uzbek, Arabic, and African.For the first time, several questions are generated with the help of neural networks. Participants will have not only a chance to win unique prizes but also to challenge artificial intelligence (AI).The quiz will be held mainly online. But in-person events will be arranged in different cities around the world. In Bangladesh physical events will be organized at 'Energy of The Future' Centre at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Novotheater in Dhaka and 'Public Information Centre on Nuclear' in Ishwardi Municipality.To participate in the event, it is necessary to visit the project's website (quiz.atomforyou.com) on November 10. Participants will have 24 hours to answer 20 questions on different topics and of varying difficulty.All participants of the Global Atomic Quiz 2023 will receive a digital certificate. Besides, 100 winners with the best results will get unique prizes: an original sweatshirt with custom atomic patches, and a spacious tote bag with an atomic print. The list of winners will be published on the project's website by November 17, 2023.Global Atomic Quiz is not just a popular science contest but a truly global educational project, which explains the basics of nuclear physics, shows the importance of nuclear technologies in everyday life and highlights the role that nuclear plays in preserving this fragile planet.In three years since its launch in 2020, the Global Atomic Quiz has been conducted in more than 11 languages and has attracted over 30,000 enthusiasts from more than 70 countriesIn 2023, Global Atomic Quiz expanded its geography. In 2023, the quiz became a winner of the IX All-Russian award "For Fidelity to Science" in the category "Science for the World".For more information about the project, one can visit the website quiz.atomforyou.com.