Two electrocuted in Bhola, Kurigram

Two people including a woman were electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Kurigram, in two days.LALMOHAN, BHOLA: An elderly man was electrocuted in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Md Shafiulla Bepari, 70, a resident of Rairabad area under Ward No. 7 of Badarpur Union in the upazila.According to locals, Md Shafiulla came in contact with a live electric wire when he was cleaning his garden and accidently touched a broken wire of a utility pole. He fell unconscious at that time.The family members rescued him and took to Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) SM Mahbub-ul-Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: A housewife was electrocuted and her two-year-old child injured in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Khadija Begum, 47, wife of Shahidul Islam, a resident of Monneyarpar Kamarpara Village under Bhitorbond Union in the upazila.According to locals, Khadija along with her child was going to their paddy field in the afternoon. On the way, Kahdija came in contact with a live electric wire when she stepped on a broken wire of a water pump, which left the duo critically injured.The injured were then rescued and taken to Nageshwari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Khadija dead and referred the injured child to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.Nageshwari PS OC Sarwar Parvez confirmed the incident.