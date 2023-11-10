19 get life term in murder cases

Separate courts in two days sentenced a total of 19 people to life-term imprisonment in two different murder cases in two districts- Gopalganj and Kishoreganj.GOPALGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced 12 robbers to life-term imprisonment for killing a woman while committing a robbery in Muksudpur Upazila in 2010.Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Maksudur Rahman passed the verdict in presence of three convicts.The lifers are: Minto Sheikh, 25, Liton alias Alam, 32, Tutul Meer, 23, Kabir Sheikh, 28, Mafujal Bishwas alias Masud, 32, Kakali Begum, 22, Shimu alias Shima, 25, Zahangir Talukder alias Babu Talukder, 35, Rafiqul Fakir, 32, Mazi, 35, Tara Mia Sheikh alias Taher, 28, and Molam Sheikh, 40.They are residents of different areas in Gopalganj, Faridpur and Madaripur districts.According to the case statement, on November 3 in 2010, a group of robbers entered the house of Sirajul Islam, a retired officer of Bangladesh Railway and resident of Chandibardi Village in Muksudpur Upazila of the district to commit a robbery.The robbers there looted money and gold ornaments keeping the family members of Sirajul Islam at gunpoint.They also hacked Sirajul with a sharp weapon while he was obstructing the robbers. They then hacked Sirajul's daughter Shawon when she tried to save her father, which left her dead on the spot.Following the day, Sirajul filed a case with Muksudpur Police Station (PS) in this regard.After a long investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court against 14 people.Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.Among the accused, Babul Sarder and Deen Islam died during the trial period.KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced seven people to life-term imprisonment for kkilling a youth in Hossainpur Upazila in 2005.Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Haque handed down the verdict.The lifers are: Md Shafiqul Islam, 31, Md Likhon, 34, Md Emdadul Haque, 27, Md Majedul Haque, 25, Mohammad Jahangir Alam, 27, Md Babul Mia, 45, and Md Rais Uddin, 48.The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more months in jail.According to the prosecution, the convicts attacked on Md Manik, 22, son of Kalimuddin of Charalgi Village under Gafargaon Upazila in Mymensingh District, on November 2, 2005 while he was returning home from Hajipur Bazar in Hossainpur Upazila, and stabbed him mercilessly. Locals then rescued him in critical condition and rushed to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Manik dead.The deceased's brother Md Anisur Rahman lodged a murder case with Hossainpur PS against seven persons.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court and following this, the judge pronounced the verdict after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Juggashar Roy on behalf of state while Advocate Monjurul Islam Jewel fought for the accused.