Friday, 10 November, 2023, 1:01 PM
Countryside

Youth hacked to death over Facebook post

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent


KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Nov 9: A young man was hacked to death reportedly by his neighbours in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening over sharing a post on Facebook.

The incident took place in Barshijora Village under Chadnighat Union of the upazila at around 7 pm.
The deceased was identified as Rejaul Karim Naim, 21, son of Cherag Mia, a resident of the aforesaid village. He recently passed HSC examination from Moulvibazar Government College.

According to the deceased's family members, one of the deceased's neighbours Rony locked into an altercation with Naim over sharing a photo in Facebook on Tuesday afternoon.

As sequel to it, Rony along with his father went to the deceased's house and took him to their house, where they hacked him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Naim's family members then rescued him and rushed to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Following this, police arrested a man for primary questioning.

Officer-in-Charge of Moulvibazar Model Police Station Harunur Rashid Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.




