4,000 fishers deprived of rice during ban-time at Monpura

MONPURA, BHOLA, Nov 9: About 4,000 fishermen didn't get government rice during ban time in Monpura Upazila of the district.According to official sources, due to shortage of government rice allocation, these fishers were not given rice.These fishing families are passing days in starvation and half-starvation. Amid the running Hilsa ban, they can't go to Meghna and Tentulia rivers in the upazila.These families got indebted for running their families by taking loans during previous bans. Now they are not getting loans even. In this condition, these fishers demanded rice in humanitarian consideration.They expressed their anger against the local administration and local public representatives for not getting rice. They have also complained for selling allocated rice by local public representatives and the administration.But their complaint was denied by Upazila Fisheries Officer Victor Baine. As the rice allocation is less than number of registered fishers, it could not be possible to give rice to all, he said. He was echoed by the public representatives.According to sources at the Department of Fisheries-Monpura, the number of registered fishers in the upazila is 14,347. The government has allocated rice of 262 metric tons (mt) for 10,500 fishers, on the basis of 25 kilogram (kg) per fisher.There are 2,535 registered fishers in No.1 Monpura Union. Of them, 1,900 fishers got 47.5 mt of rice. Of 4,722 registered fishers in No. 2 Hazirhat Union, 3,440 ones got 86 mt rice. Of 3,066 registered fishers in No. 3 Uttar Sakuchia Union, 2,240 ones got 56 mt rice. Of 4,024 registered fishers in No. 4 Dakkhin Sakuchia Union, 2,920 ones got 73 mt rice.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, over 100 fishers said, they can't go to rivers for fishing due to the running ban.Fishers Kamal and Suman of No. 1 Monpura Union, Faruq, Kalu, Azgor, and Jasim of Uttar No. 2 Hazirhat Union, and Bhuttu Maji, Khaleq Maji, and Rafiq Maji of Uttar Sakuchia Union, and Faruq, Kamal, Sadhan, and Jahangir of No. 4 Dakkhin Sakuchia Union said, they are passing days in hardship."Local administration and union chairmen are selling the allocated rice. We demand allocated rice," they added.Hazirhat Union Chairman Nizam Uddin Hawladar said, "In my union, out of total 4,722 registered fishers, 3,440 ones got 25 kg rice each. The rice was distributed by upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), fisheries office and tag officer.Due to shortage of rice allocation, the remaining fishers didn't get rice. So they are complaining. If rice allocation is got for them, these will be distributed."His was echoed by chairmen of other three unions.UNO Jahirul Islam said, "I have completed the rice distribution along with fisheries and tag officers. Then no fisher made any complaint."When asked, whether the upazila administration would take any measures for the deprived fishers, the UNO said, after discussing with the upazila fisheries officer, the matter will be informed to the authorities concerned.