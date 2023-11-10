35 stolen mobile sets handed over to owners

PIROJPUR, Nov 9: Missing and stolen 35 mobile phone sets were handed over to their owners on Monday.Cyber detection team using technologies identified the phones sets at different parts of the country.After recovery Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Saifur Rahman handed over the sets to the actual owners at a press conference held in his office conference room.After verifying their claims with proper documents, including copy of general diaries lodged with local police stations, the sets were given to the owners.SP said, the drive will continue in the future also. Journalists of both print and electronic were present.Additional SP Sheikh Mostafijur Rahman, and ASP Mukit Hasan Khan were also present.