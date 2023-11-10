Video
4 personalities honoured in Pirojpur

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Nov 9: A reception was accorded to three vice-chancellors (VC) of different public universities and an independence award winner historian and former secretary in Nesarabad Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The reception was accorded on the Parshim Shahid Smrit BM Degree College premises at Shohaghdal Union in the upazila. It was organized by socio-cultural organization Chetona Parishad.

The reception was given to VC of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University-Pirojpur Dr Kazi Saifuddin, VC of National University Dr Nizam Uddin Ahmed, and VC of Islami Arabic University Dr Mohamed Abdur Rashid.

 Independence Award Winner Freedom Fighter (FF) and former secretary Siraj Uddin Ahmed was also given the reception.
 
Md Zahidul Islam presided over the reception function. Former secretary and FF M Samsul Haque, among others, spoke.




