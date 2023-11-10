Workshop on noise pollution held in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Nov 9: An awareness workshop on noise pollution control was held in the district with students of different educational institutions on Thursday.District administration and Department of Environment (DoE)- Panchagarh jointly organized the workshop in the DoE auditorium under the integrated and partnership project.As the chief guest, Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Riazuddin highlighted the harmful effects of noise pollution, causes and measures to be taken to control noise pollution and the significant issues of Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006.Assistant Director of the DoE Yusuf Ali presented the keynote paper at the workshop. Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, District Education Officer Shaheen Akhtar, and Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon Office SM Sharif Afzal, among others, addressed at the workshop.From five schools in the district town, 500 teachers and students of class eight and nine participated in the workshop.