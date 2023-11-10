Workshop on buffalo farming held in Bhola

BHOLA, Nov 9: A day-long skill development workshop was held in the district for entrepreneurs of buffalo farming on Wednesday.The workshop was arranged under ESP project of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation. It was organized in the hallroom of Grameen Jana Unnayan Organization.Entrepreneurs, milk producing representatives and journalists took part in the workshop.Executive Director of Grameen Jana Unnayan Organization Zakir Hossain Mahin presided over the workshop.It was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Ripon Kumar Saha as the chief guest.As special guests District Livestock Resources Officer Debashish Kumar Kundu and Sadar Upazila Veterinary Surgeon Dr Shahin Mahmud were present.