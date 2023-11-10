Two men burnt in Narayanganj, Noakhali

Two men were burnt to death in separate incidents in two districts- Narayanganj and Noakhali, recently.NARAYANGANJ: A man, who was burnt in an explosion in Rupganj Upazila of the district, died at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka recently.The deceased was identified as Sonauddin.It was known that the members of a family set up a gas line-riser machine in their house. An explosion took place there on November 3 last, which left five of the family members seriously injured.The injured were rescued and taken to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, where Sonauddin died on Monday night while undergoing treatment.Bhulta Police Outpost In-Charge Inspector Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.NOAKHALI: An expatriate from Senbag Upazila of the district was killed in a gas cylinder blast in Doha of Qatar recently.Deceased Jafrul Islam Liton, 40, was the son of Abdus Sattar alias Jamidar Mia of Ward No. 2 Dakshin Rajarampur Village under Mohammadpur Union in Senbag Upazila.It was known that Liton went to Qatar about 12 years back. However, a gas cylinder was exploded in a motorcycle workshop in Doha of Qatar recently. He died on the spot there.Mohammad Union Parishad Chairman Feroz Alam Rigan confirmed the matter.