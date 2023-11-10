3 get life term for raping schoolgirl in Jhenidah

JHENIDAH, Nov 9: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced three people to life-term rigorous imprisonment for raping a seventh grader girl in Sadar Upazila in 2011.Jhenidah Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mizanur Rahman delivered the verdict in presence of two convicts.The convicted are: Mofizur Rahman, Rinku, and Mithu Mia. All of them are residents of Kamarkundu Village under the upazila.According to the case statement, the trio used to harass the victim and often give her indecent proposal.As she denied their proposal, the convicts kidnapped the victim from her house at the night of March 18, 2011 and took her to an empty space, where they violated her.Later on, the victim's aunt lodged a case with Jhenidah Sadar Police Station accusing the three.On August 8, the investigation officer of the case pressed the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.After hearing the witnesses and examining the case evidences, the court handed down the verdict on Wednesday.Among the convicts, Rinku is on the run and police are trying to arrest him.