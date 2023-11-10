Khulna wears festive look ahead of PM’s grand rally

Video
Home Countryside

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Nov 9: With only three days left for a grand rally by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina  on November 13, the district has been turned into a city of festivity with posters, banners, festoons, and billboards of various developments.

The grand rally will be held on the Khulna Circuit House ground.

Arcades (gates) decorations with illuminating lights have covered roads, islands and highways in the city and adjacent areas.
A festive mood has been in the crowded industrial city, with slogan-chanting marches with various developments including the Padma Bridge.

City and District Units of Awami League (AL) and its front organizations everyday are holding extended meetings in their respective offices to make  the grand rally a  success.

Besides, Central AL leaders including Joint Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim inspected the Circuit House ground and stage for the rally.

Organising Secretary S M Kamal Hossain, B M Mozammel Haque, and Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, among others, were present.

ABM Bahuddin Nasim said, the large stage is being prepared like a boat and the roof of the stage will be designed with the shape of the Padma Bridge with a length of over 120 feet.

"It will be the greatest grand rally ever. Thousands of people are expected to attend the grand rally. Festive mood is prevailing in all ten districts of Khulna Division ahead of the grand rally," he added.  

KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, leaders and activists of AL and its front organisations are carrying out campaigns with leaflets, holding meeting and bringing out procession everyday to make the grand rally a total success.

Saying Awami League has carried out massive development activities across the country, he urged people to join the grand rally on November 13.  

When contacted,  Md Munisi Mahbub Alam Sohag, office secretary of City Unit of AL,  said, several sub-committees have been formed to make the grand rally of PM Sheikh Hasina successful.

Khulna AL will cordially place at least 17 proposals including re-dredging of the Rupsha and Bhairab rivers to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.




