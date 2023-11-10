Netanyahu again rejects ceasefire without hostages release

GAZA STRIP, Nov 9: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again rejected the prospect of a ceasefire in Gaza on Wednesday, amid reports of negotiations for a temporary truce with Hamas.
A source close to Hamas earlier said talks were underway for the release of a dozen hostages held by the Islamists, including six Americans, in return for a three-day ceasefire in Gaza.
"I'd like to put to rest all kinds of false rumours we're hearing from all kinds of directions, and reiterate one clear thing: there will be no ceasefire without the release of our hostages," Netanyahu said. �AFP
