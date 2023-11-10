Egypt condemns ‘int’l silence on violations of law’ by Israel: FM
Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
PARIS, Nov 9: Egypt on Thursday condemned "international silence on violations of international humanitarian law committed by Israel" at a Paris conference on humanitarian aid for Gaza, under bombardment by Israel since the October 7 attack by Hamas.
"What the Israeli government is doing far exceeds the right to self-defence," Egypt's foreign minister Sameh Shoukry told the conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, complaining of an "imbalance" in "the international conscience". �AFP
