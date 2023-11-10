Video
Harry Kane sends Bayern past Galatasaray and into last 16

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, NOV 9: Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer called Harry Kane "a phenomenon" after the striker scored two goals in the final 10 minutes to beat Galatasaray 2-1 on Wednesday, booking the home side a spot in the Champions League knockout stage.

"Before the game we spoke about how we can rely on him" Neuer told DAZN. "He's a phenomenon and we're proud that he's playing in the team."

Bayern had won their past 16 Champions League group stage matches in a row, but with scores locked at 0-0 with 10 minutes remaining, the run looked set to end.

Kane however had other ideas, heading in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, to put his side in front.

The goal survived two offside checks but Kane was not done, scoring again with four minutes remaining, to seal the victory and bring his tally to a remarkable 19 in 15 in all competitions since joining from Tottenham in the summer.

"I'm enjoying it," Kane said of his blistering start to life in Germany.

"That's why they brought me here. As a striker, I love to score goals, love being on the pitch and most importantly love winning games".

Cedric Bakambu scored deep into injury time to give the visitors hope, but Bayern held on for a one-goal victory.
 
Galatasaray, who had fought valiantly at home, with Bayern's 3-1 win far less dominant than the scoreline suggested, again left empty handed, but can still qualify in the group with two games remaining.
 
"We expected a tough game after the away leg but I thought we played better," said Kane.

"We improved in the second half. Overall we deserved to win and I'm happy we qualified."

Bayern lost Jamal Musiala late in the first half, the Germany forward signalling to the bench before limping from the field clutching his hamstring.

"It's not good news," said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel, adding that Musiala has "no chance at all" of playing in Saturday's Bundesliga match with Heidenheim.     �AFP




