Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Sports

Martinez fires Inter past Salzburg and into Champions League last 16

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

SALZBURG, NOV 9: Lautaro Martinez shot Inter Milan into the last 16 of the Champions League with the only goal in Wednesday's 1-0 win at Salzburg, continuing his red-hot scoring form.

Argentina forward Martinez confidently fired home from the penalty spot with four minutes remaining at the Stadion Salzburg to secure passage to the knockout stage of Europe's top club tournament.

Simone Inzaghi's side sit second in Group D and cannot be caught by Salzburg who are seven points back in third with two games left to play.

Inter trail leaders Real Sociedad on goal difference and will now do battle with the Spanish outfit for top spot and a theoretically easier draw in the next round.

"I'm very happy because we have a very difficult group but we did what we needed to do and we got through to the next round," said Martinez to Amazon Prime.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal brush aside Sevilla as Trossard and Saka sparkle
Harry Kane sends Bayern past Galatasaray and into last 16
Martinez fires Inter past Salzburg and into Champions League last 16
Man Utd on brink of Champions League exit
Real Madrid ease past Braga to reach Champions League last 16
Miller says Afghanistan 'World Cup joy' with one eye on Maxwell
Buttler eager to remain England captain despite World Cup woe
Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft