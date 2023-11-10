Miller says Afghanistan 'World Cup joy' with one eye on Maxwell

AHMEDABAD, NOV 9: South Africa's David Miller hailed Afghanistan as "one of the joys of the World Cup" on Thursday but admitted thoughts were already turning towards their semi-final clash with Australia.South Africa have qualified for the last four with six wins and two losses in eight games while Afghanistan, their opponents in Ahmedabad on Friday, still harbour outside hopes of squeezing into the semi-finals."They've been really, really good to watch," said Miller of Afghanistan who have beaten defending champions England as well as former winners, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.They were in touching distance of another major scalp on Tuesday when they had five-time champions Australia on the ropes before Glenn Maxwell launched his spectacular one-man rescue mission"They're a team that's certainly growing in confidence. They've shown that they can compete. I mean this World Cup they've done really, really well, beaten some big teams." �AFP