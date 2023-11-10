Video
Friday, 10 November, 2023
Sri Lanka's parliament asks 'corrupt' cricket board to resign

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

COLOMBO, NOV 9: Sri Lanka's parliament unanimously asked the country's cricket board to resign on Thursday after accusing it of unprecedented corruption involving millions of dollars.

It was the latest development in a crisis involving the cricket board -- the richest sporting organisation in the bankrupt island country -- that came to a head after Sri Lanka's humiliating World Cup defeat by India last week.

The move is not binding but adds to pressure on the board, which the sports minister sacked on Monday only for the Court of Appeal to restore it the following day.    �AFP




