Maxwell's effort was praiseworthy but...

Despite being injured, Australian batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's heroic performance (unbeaten 201 runs) in the World Cup match against Afghanistan earlier this week in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has surprised many including India's Sports Conditioning and Fitness Specialist Deckline Leitao."The question is how Maxwell could play through cramps while many others don't even participate? After seeing his performance should other cricketers and even other sportspersons play when they have cramps?", he asks."Though the fans like to see such egoist and think that anything is possible, professionals know that it depends on the severity of the cramp. Some cramps are not extreme in their nature"."Also depending on the role of a player, a batsman can still attempt batting but a fast bowler won't be able to run. Greater running between wickets would make it harder. Also depends on which team and type of bowlers they play against.Better bowlers will require greater effort against. In fast moving sports playing through severe cramps can cause further damage such as muscle tears, etc"."Maxwell's effort is praise worthy and though it's very entertaining, it doesn't mean that every player should from now on play through serious cramps", Deckline Leitao signed off.Maxwell was awarded the Player of the Match award.