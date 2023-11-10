Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Sports

Australian captain Lanning retires from international cricket

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Australian captain Lanning retires from international cricket

Australian captain Lanning retires from international cricket

SYDNEY, NOV 9: Record-breaking Australian women's captain Meg Lanning said she had "nothing left to achieve" after retiring on Thursday from international cricket.

The 31-year-old top-order batter led Australia to four Twenty20 World Cup titles, one 50-over World Cup triumph and a Commonwealth Games gold -- earning the nickname "Megastar" for her run-scoring exploits.

Off the pitch, Lanning played a crucial role in highlighting the gender pay gap in men's and women's professional cricket.

After 13 years of international cricket and having captained her country on 182 occasions, Lanning said it was the "right time to move on to something new".

"I've achieved so much within the game and been lucky enough to have such a successful career and be part of very successful teams," a tearful Lanning told reporters at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"I guess I feel like now I've got nothing left to achieve on the international stage.

"I can't be half-in or half-out with anything and I guess that's where I've landed with this decision.

"I no longer have the spark or the motivation to do what needs to happen at this level and so for me it is time to move on."

An emotional Lanning broke down in tears when she thanked her parents and family for their support down the years.

Veteran wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy has previously captained the Australian team in Lanning's absence, but was recently sidelined after injuring her finger breaking up a dog fight.

Cricket Australia is yet to name Lanning's long-term successor.

Chief executive Nick Hockley praised Lanning as "one of the finest cricketers Australia has produced" and "one of the best players in the world over a long period of time".

"Under Meg's leadership the Australian women's cricket team has built a legacy of global dominance and has been at the forefront of growing the game and inspiring the next generation of cricketers all around the world," he added.

Lanning has hit more one-day centuries than any other woman and is the top run-scorer for the Australian women's team, according to Cricket Australia.

Australia won 26 consecutive one-day games under Lanning's captaincy between 2018 and 2021, which remains that format's record winning streak.

Lanning returned to the Australian team in January after a six-month break to "focus on myself".

On her return, she led Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa and took Delhi Capitals to the final of the inaugural Women's Premier League in India. Lanning will continue to play in domestic competitions, Cricket Australia said.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Arsenal brush aside Sevilla as Trossard and Saka sparkle
Harry Kane sends Bayern past Galatasaray and into last 16
Martinez fires Inter past Salzburg and into Champions League last 16
Man Utd on brink of Champions League exit
Real Madrid ease past Braga to reach Champions League last 16
Miller says Afghanistan 'World Cup joy' with one eye on Maxwell
Buttler eager to remain England captain despite World Cup woe
Stokes stars as England stop rot against the Netherlands


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft