Galle Titans stand by Shakib after 'timed out' incident

Lankan Premier League (LPL) franchise Galle Titans lent their support to Shakib Al Hasan, stating that the ace allrounder will be accepted lovingly once he enters into Sri Lanka to play in the franchise tournament.The statement came in the wake of the threatening statement by Angelo Mathews's elder brother, Trevin Mathews.Angelo Mathews became the first batter in international cricket to be given timed out after Shakib refused to withdraw his appeal during the World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.The Tigers eventually won the game by three wickets to knock the Lankans out of the World Cup."We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman's game," Trevin told Deccan Chronicle."Shakib is not welcomed in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the Lanka Premier League matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans."But Galle Titans who roped in Shakib in the last season issued a statement in their facebook page, saying that one single person's statement can't be the opinion of the people of the entire nation."Please remember that a single statement of one person does not reflect the opinion of the entire country," the statement said."Similarly, Sri Lankans will never behave like this. The cricket fans of our country will accept a player from any country very lovingly at any time."After Bangladesh won the match, thanks to an allround effort of Shakib, Sri Lanka players refused to shake hands with Bangladesh players.Later, Mathews also blasted Shakib in the post-match conference saying that after this incident he had no honour for Shakib and Bangladesh. �BSS