Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar

Bankers have asked foreign exchange agencies not to offer exchange rate above Tk 115 per US dollar against remittance to Bangladeshi migrants at an emergency meeting on November 8 evening.In their view the dollar market is becoming unmanageable impacting huge import payment and also distorting macro-economic balance with every increase of incentive rate in race with hundi business, which has been raised by Tk 5 per dollar recently.The move comes against the backdrop of some banks offering as much as Tk 124 for the greenback in an effort to encourage remitters to send their earnings through formal banking channels instead of informal money transfer called "hundi".Bankers have also resorted to higher rates for dollar in an attempt to mitigate dollar shortages at banks. Amidst all this, allegations arose over banks selling the greenback to importers at a rate higher than that fixed by the two top bankers' bodies.Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers' Bangladesh (ABB) had earlier fixed dollar price at Tk 111.At the meeting on October 31, the two bodies decided to buy dollar from exporters at Tk 110.5 from the next day, effectively hiking the rate by Tk 0.5.The BAFEDA-ABB also said banks "may at their own options and cost absorption, continue to practice offering incentives for buying wage earners remittances.'At a previous meeting on October 22, both apex bodies decided to let banks offer a 2.5 percent higher purchase rate at their own expense when availing US dollars from remitters.They were, however, asked to maintain proper records for verification by banking regulator."The dollar rate should not go past Tk 115," said a chief executive of a private bank after the meeting.Besides, remitters get a 2.5 percent incentive from the government on the amount of money they send through banks, he said.The development comes at a time when Bangladesh's foreign exchange market has been suffering from volatility and taka is losing value to foreign currencies, namely to US dollar, as inflow continues to lag behind the overall outflow for imports and other payments. Taka lost nearly 30 percent in value over the last one and a half years.Inflow of remittance, a major source of foreign currency for Bangladesh, declined 4.3 percent year-on-year to $6.8 billion in the July-October period of 2023-24, showed Bangladesh Bank data.