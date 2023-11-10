Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Correspondent

Bankers have asked foreign exchange agencies not to offer exchange rate above Tk 115 per US dollar against remittance to Bangladeshi migrants at an emergency meeting on November 8 evening.

In their view the dollar market is becoming unmanageable impacting huge import payment and also distorting macro-economic balance with every increase of incentive rate in race with hundi business, which has been raised by Tk 5 per dollar recently.

The move comes against the backdrop of some banks offering as much as Tk 124 for the greenback in an effort to encourage remitters to send their earnings through formal banking channels instead of informal money transfer called "hundi".

Bankers have also resorted to higher rates for dollar in an attempt to mitigate dollar shortages at banks. Amidst all this, allegations arose over banks selling the greenback to importers at a rate higher than that fixed by the two top bankers' bodies.

Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers' Bangladesh (ABB) had earlier fixed dollar price at Tk 111.

At the meeting on October 31, the two bodies decided to buy dollar from exporters at Tk 110.5 from the next day, effectively hiking the rate by Tk 0.5.

The BAFEDA-ABB also said banks "may at their own options and cost absorption, continue to practice offering incentives for buying wage earners remittances.'

At a previous meeting on October 22, both apex bodies decided to let banks offer a 2.5 percent higher purchase rate at their own expense when availing US dollars from remitters.

They were, however, asked to maintain proper records for verification by banking regulator."The dollar rate should not go past Tk 115," said a chief executive of a private bank after the meeting.

Besides, remitters get a 2.5 percent incentive from the government on the amount of money they send through banks, he said.

The development comes at a time when Bangladesh's foreign exchange market has been suffering from volatility and taka is losing value to foreign currencies, namely to US dollar, as inflow continues to lag behind the overall outflow for imports and other payments. Taka lost nearly 30 percent in value over the last one and a half years.

Inflow of remittance, a major source of foreign currency for Bangladesh, declined 4.3 percent year-on-year to $6.8 billion in the July-October period of 2023-24, showed Bangladesh Bank data.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft