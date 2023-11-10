Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day

Lead indices fell for the 3rd consecutive day on both the bourses - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Thursday amid thin trade hit by the last hours of the 48-hour-long third spell of nationwide blockade enforced by the anti-government partiesAt the close of the trading DSE's main index DSEX fell by 1 point to 6,271, however DSE Shariah increased by 49.49 points to 1,362. The DSE-30 index consisting of 30 well-chosen companies fell by 1 point to 2,127.Transactions on the DES fell to Tk 469.41 crore from Tk 516.2 crore transaction on Wednesday.The top 10 companies based on transactions are:-EmeraldOil, YakinPolymer, Fu-WangFood, EasternInsurance, DeshbandhuPolymer, UnionInsurance, KhanBrothers PP, Apex Footwear, Beach Hatchery and KhulnaPrinting.The top 10 companies in price increase are: BD Thaifood, KhanbrothersPP, Yakinpolymer, Samata Leather, Nationalfeed, Khulnaprinting, Centralpharma, Western Marine Shipyard, Olympic Accessories and Unlimairn.The top 10 companies in the list are: - Jutspinners, Librainfusion, Gcubalpen, JilbanglaSugar, ShampurSugar, SamritahHospitalAt the CSE its main index CASPI decreased by 4 points to 18,584.Shares and units of 165 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased for 44, decreased for 49 and remained unchanged for 82.At the end of the day, Tk 13.07 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. The previous day, Tk 10.80 crore shares were traded on Wednesday.