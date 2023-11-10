Video
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

SYDNEY, Nov 9: More than 10 million Australians were cut off from internet and phone services on Wednesday after unexplained outages struck one of the country's largest communications companies.

The mystery glitch crashed electronic payment systems, disrupted phone lines used by ambulances and police, and briefly halted rush-hour trains in the southern city of Melbourne.

Optus, a subsidiary of Singapore telecommunications company Singtel, said it had restored services on Wednesday evening -- but it was unable to pinpoint what had caused the fault.

A "technical network outage" detected at about 4:05 am Sydney time had cut off customers, Optus chief executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin told national broadcaster ABC.

"We  are very sorry that this occurred and I am happy to say that services are now restored again," she said.

"Until we have done a full, thorough root cause analysis we really can't provide more information," she said, describing the outage as a "very rare occurrence".

The Optus boss said there was "no indication" the issues were the result of hacking.

Just over a year ago, more than nine million Optus customers had their personal data stolen in a cyber attack.

A host of organisations and businesses confirmed their connections had been restored, including the federal department of education, the Royal Melbourne Hospital, and Australia's Commonwealth Bank.

Optus, Australia's second-largest telecoms firm with more than 10 million customers, had struggled through the day to bring its systems back up.

Dozens of hospitals were unable to receive phone calls during the outage and landline phones on the Optus network could not ring emergency services.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

