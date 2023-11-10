NBL opens Taltola sub-branch

Taltola sub-branch of National Bank Ltd (NBL) officially started its functioning on Thursday, says a press release.It was inaugurated as the 41st sub-branch under Malibagh branch.NBL Managing Director and CEO Md Mehmood Husain was present in the event as chief guest and inaugurated the sub-branch.On this occasion, NBL Dhaka South Regional Head and SEVP Md Meshkat-ul-Anwar Khan, Heads of various divisions at head office, Malibag branch manager, Taltola sub-branch in-charge, branch officials, business persons, local dignitaries were present at the event.Guests at the inaugural function expressed hope that local residents can now complete their banking activities through the National Bank near their homes.