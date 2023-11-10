Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd (a sister concern of Pran-RFL Group) have signed an agreement on supply chain finance to promote CMSME business.Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Finance), PRAN-RFL Group signed the agreement recently for their respective organizations.Under the deal, suppliers to Habiganj Agro Limited will get finance from the Community Bank. Community Bank will finance the supplier against their supplied products or services to Habiganj Agro Limited.At the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD and Chief Information Officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani SEVP and Chief Operating Officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Zalal Uddin Ahmed, EVP and Manager of Corporate Branch of Community Bank along with other senior officials of the Bank were present.From PRAN-RFL Group Sheikh Quaniz Fatema, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance, Mohammad Mehadi Hasan, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance and Md Saiful Islam Sajib, Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance were present.