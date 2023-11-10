Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Desk

Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd

Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd and Habiganj Agro Ltd (a sister concern of Pran-RFL Group) have signed an agreement on supply chain finance to promote CMSME business.
 
Masihul Huq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank and Uzma Chowdhury, Director (Finance), PRAN-RFL Group signed the agreement recently for their respective organizations.

Under the deal, suppliers to Habiganj Agro Limited will get finance from the Community Bank. Community Bank will finance the supplier against their supplied products or services to Habiganj Agro Limited.

At the event, Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, DMD and Chief Information Officer, Shamsul Haque Sufyani SEVP and Chief Operating Officer, Benozeer Ahmed, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, Zalal Uddin Ahmed, EVP and Manager of Corporate Branch of Community Bank along with other senior officials of the Bank were present.

From PRAN-RFL Group Sheikh Quaniz Fatema, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance, Mohammad Mehadi Hasan, Deputy Manager, Corporate Finance and Md Saiful Islam Sajib, Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance were present.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft