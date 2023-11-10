Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

Chinese global brand Riversong enters Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Desk

Technology products of Chinese global brand Riversong has entered Bangladesh and DX Group, the country's leading distribution company, will make the products of the brand in Bangladesh as a sole authorized distributor, says a press release.

Riversong introduced two models of TWS and Three models of smartwatches in Bangladesh.

The two TWS models are Airfly L5 & Air X26. Both headphones have the HD stereo sound quality. Both have Environmental noise cancellation & IPX5.0 Swat proof features.

Those can support Google and Siri Voice Assistant. The headphones have five hours of playback time with one and a half hours of charging. The Airfly L5 model price is BDT 1399 and the Air X26 price is BDT 1499.

From the smartwatches, the Motive Pro model has a 1.83-inch TFT touchscreen. It has a Bluetooth calling function, Split screen, Football fan watch face, WhatsApp call & in-app GPS features. Besides it has a Weather forecast and Camera control. Price BDT 2999.

Motive 6C Pro model has a 1.3-inch TFT display. The Smartwatch with 320X320 resolution supports Bluetooth calling & in-app GPS. This model has also a Weather forecast and Camera control. The price of this ABS plastic with a Metal body model is BDT 3999.

The Motive 7S model uses a 1.91-inch display. It supports Bluetooth Calling function along with a Blood Pressure monitor and animated Watch Face and password protection. Price BDT 3499. All the products have a six-month official warranty.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft