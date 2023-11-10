Chinese global brand Riversong enters Bangladesh

Technology products of Chinese global brand Riversong has entered Bangladesh and DX Group, the country's leading distribution company, will make the products of the brand in Bangladesh as a sole authorized distributor, says a press release.Riversong introduced two models of TWS and Three models of smartwatches in Bangladesh.The two TWS models are Airfly L5 & Air X26. Both headphones have the HD stereo sound quality. Both have Environmental noise cancellation & IPX5.0 Swat proof features.Those can support Google and Siri Voice Assistant. The headphones have five hours of playback time with one and a half hours of charging. The Airfly L5 model price is BDT 1399 and the Air X26 price is BDT 1499.From the smartwatches, the Motive Pro model has a 1.83-inch TFT touchscreen. It has a Bluetooth calling function, Split screen, Football fan watch face, WhatsApp call & in-app GPS features. Besides it has a Weather forecast and Camera control. Price BDT 2999.Motive 6C Pro model has a 1.3-inch TFT display. The Smartwatch with 320X320 resolution supports Bluetooth calling & in-app GPS. This model has also a Weather forecast and Camera control. The price of this ABS plastic with a Metal body model is BDT 3999.The Motive 7S model uses a 1.91-inch display. It supports Bluetooth Calling function along with a Blood Pressure monitor and animated Watch Face and password protection. Price BDT 3499. All the products have a six-month official warranty.