Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

Bangladesh seeks foreign fund for ship recycling industry

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh seeks foreign fund for ship recycling industry

Bangladesh seeks foreign fund for ship recycling industry

Senior Secretary of the Industries Ministry Zakia Sultana urged the development partner countries, including Norway and Japan, for funding in the country's ship recycling industry.

"Ship recycling is a promising sector for Bangladesh. Bangladesh is one of the leading ship recycling countries in the world. Bangladesh has 108 ship recycling yards located in Sitakunda Upazila of Chattogram district," she said.

The industries secretary said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function on 'Inception workshop on IMO-Norway sensrec Project Phase III' at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel city on Wednesday, said a press release.

Zakia Sultana informed that the average annual growth of the ship recycling industry in this country is about 14 percent.

"Around 60-70 percent of the country's overall iron demand comes from the ship recycling industry. The income from this sector is about more than US$800 million and the government revenue is about $100-$120 million.

More than 300 re-rolling steel mills depend on this industry. As a result, this industry is playing a major role in the overall sustainable development of the country," she added.

Among others, Norwegian Ambassador in Dhaka Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh IWAMA Kiminori and International Labor Organization (ILO) Country Director Tuomo Poutiainen spoke on the occasion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft