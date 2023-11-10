73 companies get National Export Trophy for FY21

The government has awarded 73 exporters with the National Export Trophy for their outstanding performance in business growth and export earnings in fiscal year 2020-21.Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the trophies at a programme jointly organised by Commerce Ministry and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city on Wednesday.Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh presided over the function while Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and EPB Vice Chairman AHM Ahsan, among others, spoke on the occasion.In his speech, Tipu expressed his hope that the country's export will hit US$100 billion by 2030. He hoped besides garments, industrial houses of other potential sectors such as IT, plastics, leather products, light engineering will come forward to achieve the targets.The awards were presented in 32 categories including 28 in gold category, 25 in silver category and 19 bronze category.As the highest foreign currency earner, Rifat Garments Ltd has been awarded with "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Export Trophy". PRAN-RFL group bags 5 national export trophies in four categories.PRAN-RFL Group got two gold and three silver trophies for outstanding contribution in export segment for FY 2020-21. PRAN-RFL got the trophies for exporting agro processing products, melamine, plastic goods and light engineering products.PRAN-RFL Group receiving is the highest National Export Trophy' award for the last 20 consecutive years. Uzma Chowdhry, Director (Corporate Finance) of PRAN-RFL group received the gold trophy on behalf of PRAN Dairy.Snowtex Outerwear Ltd bagged gold trophy in the readymade garment (woven) category while AKM Knitwear Ltd and Tarasima Apparels Ltd received silver and bronze medals respectively.Besides, Flamingo Fashions Limited and GMS Composite Knitting Industries secured gold and silver medals respectively in the Knitwear category while Liberty Knitwear Limited received the bronze medal.In the yarn category, Badsha Textile Limited received the gold medal, while Square Textiles Ltd and NZ Textiles Ltd received the silver and bronze medals respectively.Ha-Meem Denim Ltd bagged the gold medal in textile fabrics category, while Envoy Textiles Ltd and Akij Textiles Ltd received silver and bronze medals respectively.Universal Jeans Ltd received gold medal from garment sector (knit and oven) under Export Processing Zone (EPZ) with 100pc Bangladesh ownership ("C" category) while Pacific Jeans Ltd and N H T Fashion Ltd received silver and bronze medals respectively.Zaber and Zubair Fabrics Limited and Momtex bagged gold and silver medals respectively in home and specialised textile category. Like the previous year, Noman Terry Towel Mills Limited received gold medal in the Terry Towel category.Besides, Akij Jute Mills Ltd was selected for gold medal in jute products category, while Janata Jute Mills Ltd and Jobaida Karim Jute Spinners Ltd for silver and bronze medals respectively.In the leather goods category, Picard Bangladesh Ltd and ABC Footwear Industries Ltd were selected for gold and silver medals respectively.In the handicraft category, Karupannya Rangpur Ltd received gold medal, while BD Creation and Classical Handmade Products were selected for silver and bronze medals respectively for the second consecutive time.Energypac Engineering was selected for gold medal in electric and electronics products category, while Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd and BRB Cable Industries Ltd for silver and bronze medals respectively.