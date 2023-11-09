Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Canada to welcome nearly 1.5m immigrants from across world

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

Canada will welcome nearly 1.5 million immigrants over the next three years under a new Immigration Levels Plan announced on Wednesday, according to the official website of Immigration Department of Canada.

According to the plan, the overall planned permanent resident admissions will be 485,000 in 2024, 500,000 in 2025 and 500,000 in 2026.

Canada will also complete immigration process of 465,000 persons in 2023.

According to Immigration Minister Marc Miller's plan, the process will see no increase in immigration in 2026 for the first time in a non-Covid year under the current Liberal government, which has been in power since 2015.

The plan will see the economic class grow to 301,250 new immigrants by 2026, exactly the same as in 2025 and higher than the 281,135 planned in 2024, it said.

According to the plan, the Federal High Skilled class will grow to 117,500 by 2026, as Canada looks to bring in record numbers of new immigrants through Express Entry.

The plan includes new annual and progressively increasing French-speaking permanent resident targets outside Quebec: 6 per cent in 2024, 7 per cent in 2025 and 8 per cent in 2026.

The Federal Business Class, made up mostly of Start-Up Visa newcomers, will also increase, to 6,000 newcomers by 2026.

The Provincial Nominee Programme and Federal High Skilled categories will dominate the Economic Class newcomers.

The PNP newcomers will account for 110,000 new permanent residents in 2024, 120,000 in 2025 and 120,000 in 2026.

Canada will also welcome 110,770 in 2024, 117,500 in 2025,  and 117,500 in 2026 through the Federal High Skilled stream, mainly managed by Express Entry.

The stream includes newcomers through the Federal Skilled Worker, Federal Skilled Trades and Canadian Experience Class programmes.

The Atlantic Immigration Programme will see 8,500 newcomers by 2026, lower that set out in last year's plan.

According to the Family Class plan, Canada's Family Class category will welcome 114,000 newcomers in 2024, then 118,000 in 2025 and 118,000 by 2026.

The majority of family sponsorship newcomers will be spouses, partners and children, growing to 84,000 by 2026. However, there will also be room for a high number of parents and grandparents, at 34,000 by 2026.

In the Refugees plan, Canada will continue to welcome large numbers of refugees, including 76,115 in 2024, 75,750 in 2025 and 72,750 in 2026. This is unchanged from last year's plan.

Immigrant Minister Miller's announcement came after he revealed his plan to transform Canada's immigration system on Tuesday entitled 'An Immigration System for Canada's Future'.

He outlined key details of his strategy, including to incorporate housing, health care and infrastructure planning, along with other important services, into Canada's immigration levels planning.

He also plans to create a new Chief International Talent Officer position, whose job it will be to align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market.

Further changes will be made to the international student system, with a Recognized Institutions Framework to be introduced in partnership with provinces to allow established colleges and universities to access faster Study Permit processing.

A new Francophone Immigration Policy will aim to build on the minority French-speaking population and increase its demographic weight, Miller said.

He also plans to build an advisory body made up of immigrants to inform program and policy improvements, and introduce measures to ensure an 'equitable and sustainable' response to humanitarian crises.

Finally, Miller also plans to make the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website more user-friendly.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Canada to welcome nearly 1.5m immigrants from across world
Rush to join Trinamool BNP
Environment favourable for announcing polls schedule: EC Secy
Hafiz rules out possibility of BNP split, formation of new party
First day of blockade largely peaceful
Reserves fall to $19.5 billion after ACU payment
Female RMG worker dies in police action
UN again expresses concern over mass arrests in BD


Latest News
Expatriate slaughtered in Narsingdi
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft