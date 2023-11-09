Canada to welcome nearly 1.5m immigrants from across world

Canada will welcome nearly 1.5 million immigrants over the next three years under a new Immigration Levels Plan announced on Wednesday, according to the official website of Immigration Department of Canada.According to the plan, the overall planned permanent resident admissions will be 485,000 in 2024, 500,000 in 2025 and 500,000 in 2026.Canada will also complete immigration process of 465,000 persons in 2023.According to Immigration Minister Marc Miller's plan, the process will see no increase in immigration in 2026 for the first time in a non-Covid year under the current Liberal government, which has been in power since 2015.The plan will see the economic class grow to 301,250 new immigrants by 2026, exactly the same as in 2025 and higher than the 281,135 planned in 2024, it said.According to the plan, the Federal High Skilled class will grow to 117,500 by 2026, as Canada looks to bring in record numbers of new immigrants through Express Entry.The plan includes new annual and progressively increasing French-speaking permanent resident targets outside Quebec: 6 per cent in 2024, 7 per cent in 2025 and 8 per cent in 2026.The Federal Business Class, made up mostly of Start-Up Visa newcomers, will also increase, to 6,000 newcomers by 2026.The Provincial Nominee Programme and Federal High Skilled categories will dominate the Economic Class newcomers.The PNP newcomers will account for 110,000 new permanent residents in 2024, 120,000 in 2025 and 120,000 in 2026.Canada will also welcome 110,770 in 2024, 117,500 in 2025, and 117,500 in 2026 through the Federal High Skilled stream, mainly managed by Express Entry.The stream includes newcomers through the Federal Skilled Worker, Federal Skilled Trades and Canadian Experience Class programmes.The Atlantic Immigration Programme will see 8,500 newcomers by 2026, lower that set out in last year's plan.According to the Family Class plan, Canada's Family Class category will welcome 114,000 newcomers in 2024, then 118,000 in 2025 and 118,000 by 2026.The majority of family sponsorship newcomers will be spouses, partners and children, growing to 84,000 by 2026. However, there will also be room for a high number of parents and grandparents, at 34,000 by 2026.In the Refugees plan, Canada will continue to welcome large numbers of refugees, including 76,115 in 2024, 75,750 in 2025 and 72,750 in 2026. This is unchanged from last year's plan.Immigrant Minister Miller's announcement came after he revealed his plan to transform Canada's immigration system on Tuesday entitled 'An Immigration System for Canada's Future'.He outlined key details of his strategy, including to incorporate housing, health care and infrastructure planning, along with other important services, into Canada's immigration levels planning.He also plans to create a new Chief International Talent Officer position, whose job it will be to align immigration programs and pathways with the labour market.Further changes will be made to the international student system, with a Recognized Institutions Framework to be introduced in partnership with provinces to allow established colleges and universities to access faster Study Permit processing.A new Francophone Immigration Policy will aim to build on the minority French-speaking population and increase its demographic weight, Miller said.He also plans to build an advisory body made up of immigrants to inform program and policy improvements, and introduce measures to ensure an 'equitable and sustainable' response to humanitarian crises.Finally, Miller also plans to make the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website more user-friendly.