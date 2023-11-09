Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Rush to join Trinamool BNP

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

Over 600 leaders, activists of different parties, including AL, BNP on Wednesday joined newly floated Trinamool BNP The new party announced that it will field candidates in all the 300 constituencies.

Leaders and activists of various parties including Awami League and BNP, retired army officers, lawyers, and journalists  joined Trinamool BNP at a function held at National Press Club on Wednesday.

Trinamool BNP Chairman Samsher Mobin Chowdhury and General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandkar welcomed the new members with flower.

The party's Executive Chairperson Advocate Antara Selima Huda and senior Vice-Chairperson Major (retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman attended the programme as special guests.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said Trinamool BNP does not want to see arson attacks, killing of innocent people and vandalism of vehicles in the name of movement.

"We want peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created," he said.

He urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to take preparation for the next election.

Taimur Alam Khandkar urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to work together.

He also urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the real killers, arson attackers and those involved in vehicles vandalizing vehicles in the name of movement.

Former District and Sessions Judge Sirajul Islam, former advisor to Jatiya Party Chairperson Colonel (retd) Sabbir Ahmed, resident of Tangail-5 Constituency Sharifuzzaman Khan and lawyer Mahbub Hasan from Savar joined Trinamool BNP.

After that, residents of various parliamentary constituencies and people who identified themselves as workers of various parties joined the Trinamool BNP. Shahidul Islam, a resident of Tangail-4 Constituency, joined the party and said, 'I was in the teaching profession. I have joined Trinamool BNP on my own."

Mainuddin, a resident of Comilla-2 Constituency, introduced himself as the General Secretary of Bangladesh Pally Unnyan Party.

Abul Bashar Chowdhury, resident of Bagerhat-4 Constituency introduced himself as Secretary General of Bangladesh Deshpremik Party.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Canada to welcome nearly 1.5m immigrants from across world
Rush to join Trinamool BNP
Environment favourable for announcing polls schedule: EC Secy
Hafiz rules out possibility of BNP split, formation of new party
First day of blockade largely peaceful
Reserves fall to $19.5 billion after ACU payment
Female RMG worker dies in police action
UN again expresses concern over mass arrests in BD


Latest News
Expatriate slaughtered in Narsingdi
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft