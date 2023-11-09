Rush to join Trinamool BNP

Over 600 leaders, activists of different parties, including AL, BNP on Wednesday joined newly floated Trinamool BNP The new party announced that it will field candidates in all the 300 constituencies.Leaders and activists of various parties including Awami League and BNP, retired army officers, lawyers, and journalists joined Trinamool BNP at a function held at National Press Club on Wednesday.Trinamool BNP Chairman Samsher Mobin Chowdhury and General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandkar welcomed the new members with flower.The party's Executive Chairperson Advocate Antara Selima Huda and senior Vice-Chairperson Major (retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman attended the programme as special guests.Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury said Trinamool BNP does not want to see arson attacks, killing of innocent people and vandalism of vehicles in the name of movement."We want peaceful political activities. We'll participate in the next general election but a level playing field will have to be created," he said.He urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to take preparation for the next election.Taimur Alam Khandkar urged Trinamool BNP leaders and activists to work together.He also urged the law enforcement agencies to take action against the real killers, arson attackers and those involved in vehicles vandalizing vehicles in the name of movement.Former District and Sessions Judge Sirajul Islam, former advisor to Jatiya Party Chairperson Colonel (retd) Sabbir Ahmed, resident of Tangail-5 Constituency Sharifuzzaman Khan and lawyer Mahbub Hasan from Savar joined Trinamool BNP.After that, residents of various parliamentary constituencies and people who identified themselves as workers of various parties joined the Trinamool BNP. Shahidul Islam, a resident of Tangail-4 Constituency, joined the party and said, 'I was in the teaching profession. I have joined Trinamool BNP on my own."Mainuddin, a resident of Comilla-2 Constituency, introduced himself as the General Secretary of Bangladesh Pally Unnyan Party.Abul Bashar Chowdhury, resident of Bagerhat-4 Constituency introduced himself as Secretary General of Bangladesh Deshpremik Party.