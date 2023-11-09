Environment favourable for announcing polls schedule: EC Secy

The Election Commission (EC) Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said on Wednesday that the environment in the country was favourable for announcing the schedule of the next general election.He told reporters at his office that the home ministry was making sure that adequate law enforcers were deployed during the polls so that voters can cast their votes without any worry.Following the home ministry's assurance, Alam said the EC will announce the election schedule in the first half of this month.'The home ministry will issue a letter in this regard soon,' he said.He said that the US National Democratic Institute, European Union and Commonwealth confirmed that they will send their election observers.November 21 is the deadline for send application for sending observers, he said.He said that the Chief Election Commissioner would meet with the President today (Thursday), before announcing the election schedule.