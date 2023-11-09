Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 9 November, 2023, 8:10 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Hafiz rules out possibility of BNP split, formation of new party

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

BNP Vice-Chairman Maj (retd) Hafizuddin Ahmed announced that he will retire from politics soon and dismissed the speculation of forming a new party by splitting BNP.

He said this while talking to journalists at his residence in Dhaka's Banani on Wednesday amid rumours over forming new party.

"I'm not physically capable of participating in active politics. I will retire soon. I will take the next decision after talking to people of my area. I'm not active in politics because I am sick. My priority now is my health," he said, clarifying the
matter.

"It is not true that I will form a new political party. I am not active in politics right now. If BNP takes part in the election, I will participate. I am still with BNP and will stay with the party," he said.

The retired army major, and a six-term Jatiya Sangsad member, called the press conference after Information Minister Hasan Mahmud claimed Maj Hafiz would form a new political party.

He emphasised the need for a neutral government for holding election and said, "The election wouldn't be fair under Awami League government. It won't be fair under the BNP if it comes to power. So a neutral government or a caretaker government can be our future for fair elections. I hope the politics of conflict will end."

He requested Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to arrange a fair election . "Please now arrange a fair election for the sake of the country's economic progress and social harmony. Regardless of your position, you should follow in the footsteps of your father and conduct a peaceful election. Before that, create environment for election through dialogues with the BNP and other opposition parties."

He urged BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman to reform BNP, run the party in a democratic way, create leaders in different levels, evaluate dedicated leaders.

He says BNP is out of power because the party is deviated from Zia's ideology.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Canada to welcome nearly 1.5m immigrants from across world
Rush to join Trinamool BNP
Environment favourable for announcing polls schedule: EC Secy
Hafiz rules out possibility of BNP split, formation of new party
First day of blockade largely peaceful
Reserves fall to $19.5 billion after ACU payment
Female RMG worker dies in police action
UN again expresses concern over mass arrests in BD


Latest News
Expatriate slaughtered in Narsingdi
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
New Zealand on driving seat while chasing 172
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Rupganj blast: Death toll rises to 3 as another dies
Ambassador Iwama Kiminori visits project site of Japanese grant in Habiganj
Egypt condemns international silence on Israel's 'violations of law'
17 dengue patients die, 1,734 hospitalized in a day
PM for withdrawal of subsidies from electricity and water
PM to inaugurate Ghorasal-Polash Urea Fertiliser Factory Nov 12
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
HC issues rule over Waqar Younis comments on Shakib
HC orders to produce BNP leader Habibur
Another two buses torched in Banani, Jigatala
Journalist Mithila Farzana appointed as director of foreign ministry
RMG worker killed during clash with police in Gazipur
Cop's wrist blown away, 5 hurt in blast inside police vehicle in Gazipur
Bus set on fire in Dhaka’s Malibagh
The complex political reality of Bangladesh
48 platoons BGB deployed for safety of garments
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft