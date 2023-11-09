First day of blockade largely peaceful

First day of 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded political parties ended more or less peacefully.There were isolated incidents of violence in Rajshahi, Narayanganj, Khagrachari, Sitakund, Feni and other districts.Four buses were set afire, two in the capital, one each in Gazipur and Khagrachhari.Miscreants set fire to a Akash Paribahan bus at Tatibazar intersection and in the capital. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the fire.Talha bin Jassim, media cell officer of Directorate of Fire Service and Civil Defense confirmed the incident and said, "At around 7:25 pm, a bus was set on fire at Tantibazar intersection and one in front of the Banani Kakoli Police station.""Two Kurmitola fire tenders rushed to the Kakoli and doused the fire," he added.The number of vehicles in the capital was low in the morning but increased during the second half of the day.Along with private vehicles, auto-rickshaws and rickshaws plied normally but the number of buses was less.No long distance bus left terminals.A covered van of a courier service was set on fire in the Shapmara area of Matiranga upazila in Khagrachhari. The fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.Md Jakaria, officer-in-charge of Matiranga Police Station, confirmed the incident.Khagrachhari Superintendent of Police Mukta Dhar said they are ready to provide all possible assistance to ensure the smooth movement of people.BNP leaders and activists were seen picketing in support of the blockade on different roads. Although the ticket counter for the long-distance buses from Khagrachhari is open, no bus has left the district, the OC said.Traffic movement in the Khagrachhari and its suburbs were normal, few trucks entered due to intensified police measures, he added.Miscreants attacked at the Sonali CNG filling station at the Jalil Gate area of Bhatiari Union in Sitakunda, Chittagong at around 5:30 am.Officials and employees of that organization said that 10 to 12 miscreants attacked the filling station.The attackers exploded two cocktails and broke all the windows of the office of the filling station in 10 minutes. The filling station is owned by BNP Central Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury.In Feni, the leaders and activists of BNP and other organisations held a protest rally at Mohipal on the Dhaka-Chittagong Highway and Daudpur area of the city. They locked the main gate of Feni College.Picket vandalised a passenger bus and two trucks at Puthia, Rajshahi.The incident took place in the Shibpur market area of the upazila at around 1:30 pm. Local people apprehended two pickets and handed them over to the police.Police filed two separate cases against BNP leaders and activists on the charge of sabotage at Fatulla police station in Narayanganj. Two BNP men were arrested in the case.The arrested are Zainal Abedin (57) son of deceased Afsar Uddin of Mizmiji of Siddhirganj police station and Mahabub Hossain (36) son of deceased Lal Mia of North Azibpur police station.Deputy Inspector Miraj Uddin of the District Intelligence Police filed a case against 12 BNP leader and activists and many unidentified persons.