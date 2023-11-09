Reserves fall to $19.5 billion after ACU payment

After the payment of import bills through Asian Clearing Union (ACU), Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves fell to US$19.5 billion on Wednesday, according to a top official of Bangladesh Bank (BB).On Wednesday, the central bank paid $1.17 billion of import bill through ACU, an arrangement for settling payments for intra-regional transactions among eight countries, including India, one of the largest trading partners of Bangladesh.Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve was $20.6 billion as per the calculation based on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Balance of Payment Manual 6 on the first day of November, according to data of the Bangladesh Bank.The amount of gross reserve was $26.42 billion on the same day, the BB data showed. After the ACU payment, gross reserves stood at $25.21 billion, said BB Spokesperson Md Mezbaul Haque.The new figure of reserve comes after netting the payments and receipts, he said.The latest data shows that Bangladesh's capacity to clear import bills declined below four months, which is higher than the IMF's benchmark of minimum reserves of three-month import cover.Haque said the amount of forex reserves may increase in the coming weeks as multilateral lenders are expected to clear some installments.He said IMF may release second installment of its $4.7 billion of loans the next month.The country's foreign exchange reserves have been falling gradually as the inflows from exports, remittances, and trade and short-term credits have been lower than the outflows to meet international payment obligations including import bills.On November 1 last year, Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves stood at $35.7 billion.